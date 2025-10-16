Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 750,372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130,557 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,867.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 180,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.