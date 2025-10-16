Twin Tree Management LP Sells 5,230 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $289.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.39. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

