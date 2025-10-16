Honeywell International Inc. $HON Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $76,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,755,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average is $217.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.