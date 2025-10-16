Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,213.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

