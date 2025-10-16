RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.