Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Lifted by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verisail Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

