Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 4,729 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

