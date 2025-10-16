Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys 35,374 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $438.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

