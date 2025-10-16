Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 14,307 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

