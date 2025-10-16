Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 555 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

