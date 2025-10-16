Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 184.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2,803.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 10.0% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $58.08 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

