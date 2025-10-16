Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 1,921 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

