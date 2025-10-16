RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $672.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $700.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.28. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $366.65 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

