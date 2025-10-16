Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,955,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

