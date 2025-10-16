DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

