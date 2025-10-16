Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

