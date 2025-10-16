WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

