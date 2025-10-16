William Blair Forecasts Pattern Group Q3 Earnings

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pattern Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pattern Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pattern Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of PTRN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Pattern Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Pattern Group

In other news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Pattern Group Company Profile

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

