WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

