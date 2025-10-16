Alta Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,589 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,464,000 after purchasing an additional 420,466 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,927,000 after purchasing an additional 319,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

