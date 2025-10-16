Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 343.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

