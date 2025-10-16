Toews Corp ADV Takes $7.54 Million Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for about 1.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.19% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $77,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile
The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.