Toews Corp ADV Takes $7.54 Million Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for about 1.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.19% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $77,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

