WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

