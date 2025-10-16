What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Ovintiv Q3 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 174.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.