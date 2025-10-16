Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marriott International Stock Performance
MAR stock opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.
Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.
