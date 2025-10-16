Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Uptick Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 195,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 187,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rainwater Charitable Foundation now owns 851,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

