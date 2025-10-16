Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $213,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,654,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.92.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

