Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.48.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

