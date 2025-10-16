WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.67.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $410.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $412.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.84.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

