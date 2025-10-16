Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $826.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $781.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.