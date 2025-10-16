Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 867 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,825,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,186,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,423,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,820,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

