Creekside Partners Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Creekside Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
