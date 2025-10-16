Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 160 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 173,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 145.9% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.