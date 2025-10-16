New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,406 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $241,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

