Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $451.42 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

