Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 263 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJT opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

