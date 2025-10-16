Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up about 1.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after buying an additional 2,116,552 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $172.53 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

