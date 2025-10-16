40,276 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Purchased by Rockbridge Capital Management LLC

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Amrize comprises approximately 1.1% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $4,923,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $8,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $62,646,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $158,530,000.

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,115.99. This represents a 41.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,375,000. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,124,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,225,260 in the last three months.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

