INCA Investments LLC Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,558 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 9.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NU by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 8.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in NU by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

