iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after acquiring an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IWR stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.