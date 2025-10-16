Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,929,000 after buying an additional 118,537 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after buying an additional 180,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 811,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after buying an additional 799,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 167,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 432,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 66,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

