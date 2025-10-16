SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

