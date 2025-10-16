Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

KO opened at $67.03 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

