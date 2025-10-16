Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $369.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.76.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

