ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

