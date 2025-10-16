Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

CSCO stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $274.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

