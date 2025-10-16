Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $351,943,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after acquiring an additional 555,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

