Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,364,000 after acquiring an additional 247,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

