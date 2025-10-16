Wealthspan Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

