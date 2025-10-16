Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

